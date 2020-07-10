What should you know before buying stock in Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) is -68.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.03%.

At last check, trading at $1.90, the stock is -2.61% and -39.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -58.17% off its SMA200. CAN registered a loss of -68.46% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2570 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1722.

The stock witnessed a -21.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.17%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 7.47% over the month.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has around 333 employees, a market worth around $314.03M and $204.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.95% and -85.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-128.60%).

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canaan Inc. (CAN) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -945.00% this year.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Canaan Inc. (CAN), with institutional investors hold 2.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.15M, and float is at 132.90M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 2.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.34 million shares valued at $7.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.39% of the CAN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 0.38 million shares valued at $1.16 million to account for 3.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. which holds 0.21 million shares representing 2.13% and valued at over $0.65 million, while Toroso Investments, LLC holds 2.13% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $0.65 million.