Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) – The -3.38% Downside Potential Remains

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is 57.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.66 and a high of $47.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The WPM stock was last observed hovering at around $46.72 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.29% off the consensus price target high of $59.10 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -50.06% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $46.52, the stock is 10.27% and 10.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 44.84% off its SMA200. WPM registered 92.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.41.

The stock witnessed a 22.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.97%, and is 6.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $21.28B and $891.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 170.51 and Fwd P/E is 43.30. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.30% and -2.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $221.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Top Institutional Holders

711 institutions hold shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), with 605.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 65.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 447.81M, and float is at 447.60M with Short Float at 2.60%. Institutions hold 65.67% of the Float.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is 117.82% higher over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 22.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.91% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.26.