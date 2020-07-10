Which institution holds the most shares in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is 10.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.51 and a high of $62.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The DHI stock was last observed hovering at around $58.04 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.36% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -12.31% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $58.40, the stock is 5.01% and 9.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 13.50% off its SMA200. DHI registered 29.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.58.

The stock witnessed a 4.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.38%, and is 7.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has around 8916 employees, a market worth around $21.02B and $18.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.45 and Fwd P/E is 12.24. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.93% and -6.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

D.R. Horton Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.21 with sales reaching $5.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Top Institutional Holders

988 institutions hold shares in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), with 30.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.51% while institutional investors hold 96.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 365.80M, and float is at 332.59M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 87.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.41 million shares valued at $1.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.84% of the DHI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 34.17 million shares valued at $1.16 billion to account for 9.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 15.82 million shares representing 4.35% and valued at over $537.77 million, while Sanders Capital, Llc holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 15.1 million with a market value of $513.48 million.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hewatt Michael W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hewatt Michael W sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 25 at a price of $53.45 per share for a total of $53453.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

D.R. Horton Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Hewatt Michael W (Director) sold a total of 1,833 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $50.81 per share for $93134.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Allen Barbara K (Director) disposed off 470 shares at an average price of $48.39 for $22742.0. The insider now directly holds 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI).

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 10.13% up over the past 12 months. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is -12.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.8% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.