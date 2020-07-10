Which Institutions Own Shares In FinVolution Group (FINV)?

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) is -21.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.22 and a high of $4.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The FINV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.09 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.03% off the consensus price target high of $26.47 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 83.39% higher than the price target low of $12.70 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.11, the stock is 20.34% and 24.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -0.77% off its SMA200. FINV registered -51.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7091 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8556.

The stock witnessed a 6.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.67%, and is 10.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.95% over the week and 9.12% over the month.

FinVolution Group (FINV) has around 3883 employees, a market worth around $659.83M and $935.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.20 and Fwd P/E is 2.80. Profit margin for the company is 31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.82% and -54.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.50%).

FinVolution Group (FINV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FinVolution Group (FINV) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FinVolution Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.19 with sales reaching $2.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.40% in year-over-year returns.

FinVolution Group (FINV) Top Institutional Holders

92 institutions hold shares in FinVolution Group (FINV), with 49.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.24% while institutional investors hold 38.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 304.66M, and float is at 76.78M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 31.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 11.59 million shares valued at $20.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 68.20% of the FINV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.42 million shares valued at $6.08 million to account for 20.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Krane Funds Advisors LLC which holds 2.67 million shares representing 15.70% and valued at over $4.75 million, while APG Asset Management N.V. holds 12.24% of the shares totaling 2.08 million with a market value of $3.7 million.