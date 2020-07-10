Which Institutions Own Shares In Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is -33.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.30 and a high of $115.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The HLT stock was last observed hovering at around $74.13 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $78.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.26% off the consensus price target high of $121.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -16.73% lower than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $74.71, the stock is -0.78% and -2.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -17.19% off its SMA200. HLT registered -25.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $86.36.

The stock witnessed a -13.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.76%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has around 173000 employees, a market worth around $20.53B and $9.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.83 and Fwd P/E is 28.52. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.66% and -35.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $911.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -63.30% in year-over-year returns.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Top Institutional Holders

821 institutions hold shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), with 4.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.62% while institutional investors hold 103.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 277.00M, and float is at 271.94M with Short Float at 3.43%. Institutions hold 101.72% of the Float.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Witter Jonathan W. SEC filings show that Witter Jonathan W. sold 35,325 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $113.32 per share for a total of $4.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Campbell Kristin Ann sold a total of 36,186 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $114.06 per share for $4.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the HLT stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -39.08% down over the past 12 months. Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) is -38.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.97% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.32.