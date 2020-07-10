Who are the Institutional Holders in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) is 138.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.02 and a high of $24.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The OCFT stock was last observed hovering at around $23.96 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 3.36% off its average median price target of $15.85 for the next 12 months. It is also -24.18% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -123.93% lower than the price target low of $12.20 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $27.32, the stock is 44.27% and 74.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 14.02% at the moment leaves the stock 110.88% off its SMA200. OCFT registered a gain of 90.76% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.09.

The stock witnessed a 68.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.53%, and is 26.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.47% over the week and 9.28% over the month.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) has around 2695 employees, a market worth around $8.82B and $329.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -68.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.88% and 13.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.10%).

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.07 with sales reaching $761.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.00% year-over-year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT), with 1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 9.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 367.94M, and float is at 181.77M with Short Float at 2.04%. Institutions hold 9.82% of the Float.