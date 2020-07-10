Who are the Institutional Holders in Vistra Energy Corp. (VST)?

Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) is -17.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.30 and a high of $27.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The VST stock was last observed hovering at around $19.00 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.74% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 17.43% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $18.99, the stock is -1.92% and -2.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -12.68% off its SMA200. VST registered -15.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.73.

The stock witnessed a -10.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.82%, and is -0.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) has around 1690 employees, a market worth around $9.33B and $11.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.78 and Fwd P/E is 9.77. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.05% and -32.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vistra Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $2.7B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.50% in year-over-year returns.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) Top Institutional Holders

605 institutions hold shares in Vistra Energy Corp. (VST), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 101.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 487.95M, and float is at 487.36M with Short Float at 2.52%. Institutions hold 100.78% of the Float.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Acosta Arcilia, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Acosta Arcilia bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $19.58 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21001.0 shares.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) that is 9.35% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.38% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.05.