Who is the Top Investor In Rio Tinto Group (RIO)?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) is -2.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.35 and a high of $61.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The RIO stock was last observed hovering at around $57.96 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $66.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.32% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.91% higher than the price target low of $63.45 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $58.43, the stock is 3.27% and 10.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 11.86% off its SMA200. RIO registered -4.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.62.

The stock witnessed a 0.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.00%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $96.43B and $43.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.88 and Fwd P/E is 12.32. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.29% and -4.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.10% this year.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Top Institutional Holders

490 institutions hold shares in Rio Tinto Group (RIO), with 64.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 8.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.07B with Short Float at 0.60%. Institutions hold 8.08% of the Float.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading 17.72% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.1% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.