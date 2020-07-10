Who is the Top Investor In Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)?

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is 83.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.18 and a high of $279.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPOT stock was last observed hovering at around $274.79 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $188.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.78% off the consensus price target high of $282.50 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -178.07% lower than the price target low of $98.77 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $274.65, the stock is 15.36% and 39.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 79.86% off its SMA200. SPOT registered 81.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $216.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $161.18.

The stock witnessed a 43.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.02%, and is 6.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has around 4405 employees, a market worth around $49.13B and $7.99B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.56% and -1.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spotify Technology S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $1.93B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -133.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Top Institutional Holders

572 institutions hold shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), with 54.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.24% while institutional investors hold 82.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 185.05M, and float is at 133.77M with Short Float at 3.55%. Institutions hold 58.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 21.68 million shares valued at $2.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.09% of the SPOT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 16.41 million shares valued at $1.99 billion to account for 9.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 13.58 million shares representing 7.58% and valued at over $1.65 billion, while Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. holds 2.52% of the shares totaling 4.52 million with a market value of $549.25 million.