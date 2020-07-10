Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Yandex N.V. (YNDX)?

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) is 18.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.93 and a high of $51.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The YNDX stock was last observed hovering at around $51.38 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $3744.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.96% off the consensus price target high of $4930.80 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 98.25% higher than the price target low of $2917.17 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $51.04, the stock is 7.48% and 18.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 28.44% off its SMA200. YNDX registered 29.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.20.

The stock witnessed a 22.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.00%, and is 3.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) has around 10425 employees, a market worth around $17.03B and $2.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.41 and Fwd P/E is 29.18. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.74% and -1.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yandex N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $8.95 with sales reaching $39.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Top Institutional Holders

524 institutions hold shares in Yandex N.V. (YNDX), with 11.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.43% while institutional investors hold 87.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 330.10M, and float is at 295.94M with Short Float at 2.32%. Institutions hold 84.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 20.8 million shares valued at $708.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.24% of the YNDX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 19.96 million shares valued at $679.6 million to account for 6.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 11.27 million shares representing 3.92% and valued at over $383.74 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.35% of the shares totaling 9.62 million with a market value of $327.68 million.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading -62.09% down over the past 12 months. Facebook Inc. (FB) is 20.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.87% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.4.