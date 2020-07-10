Why Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is the topic of conversation today

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is 26.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.36 and a high of $170.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The LLY stock was last observed hovering at around $166.45 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -2.46% off its average median price target of $166.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.69% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -12.32% lower than the price target low of $146.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $163.99, the stock is 2.51% and 5.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 20.74% off its SMA200. LLY registered 45.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $156.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $145.79.

The stock witnessed a 11.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.84%, and is 1.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has around 33625 employees, a market worth around $158.65B and $23.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.59 and Fwd P/E is 21.00. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.79% and -3.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.57 with sales reaching $5.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Top Institutional Holders

2,183 institutions hold shares in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 79.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 908.20M, and float is at 793.22M with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 79.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lilly Endowment, Inc with over 113.27 million shares valued at $15.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.84% of the LLY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 72.68 million shares valued at $10.08 billion to account for 7.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 64.3 million shares representing 6.72% and valued at over $8.92 billion, while Primecap Management Company holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 41.94 million with a market value of $5.82 billion.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 210,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $167.29 per share for a total of $35.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111.15 million shares.

Eli Lilly and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 06 that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 205,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 06 and was made at $166.99 per share for $34.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 111.38 million shares of the LLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) disposed off 166,832 shares at an average price of $163.20 for $27.23 million. The insider now directly holds 111,560,304 shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 0.91% up over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 36.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -45.0% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.46.