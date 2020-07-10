Why has Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) gained 0.97% in last trading?

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) is -8.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $0.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUSA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.13, the stock is -7.84% and -6.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -9.97% off its SMA200. HUSA registered -39.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.1444 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.1415.

The stock witnessed a -23.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.86%, and is -4.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 8.44% over the month.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $11.78M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.67% and -52.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.50%).

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Houston American Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -903.40% this year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA), with 10.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.04% while institutional investors hold 3.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.58M, and float is at 76.53M with Short Float at 5.72%. Institutions hold 3.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Barclays PLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $19023.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.18% of the HUSA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.14 million shares valued at $16084.0 to account for 0.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.13 million shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $15789.0, while Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 94800.0 with a market value of $11271.0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -56.02% down over the past 12 months. Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) is -80.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.82% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.63.