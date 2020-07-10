Why Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) is -8.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.64 and a high of $32.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The INVH stock was last observed hovering at around $27.37 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.23% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -10.28% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $27.57, the stock is -0.82% and 4.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -0.96% off its SMA200. INVH registered -2.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.85.

The stock witnessed a -3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.74%, and is -3.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) has around 1140 employees, a market worth around $15.37B and $1.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 84.48 and Fwd P/E is 107.33. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.28% and -15.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invitation Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $444.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Top Institutional Holders

565 institutions hold shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 104.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 542.55M, and float is at 542.10M with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 104.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 80.99 million shares valued at $1.73 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.89% of the INVH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 43.66 million shares valued at $933.11 million to account for 8.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 31.05 million shares representing 5.71% and valued at over $663.54 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 26.61 million with a market value of $568.61 million.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Charles D., the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Young Charles D. sold 20,201 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $29.79 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Invitation Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that BLAIR BRYCE (Director) bought a total of 1,389 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $29.98 per share for $41640.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the INVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, IH1 Holdco L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 57,600,000 shares at an average price of $30.05 for $1.73 billion. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH).

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH): Who are the competitors?

