Why Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) is -12.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.01 and a high of $20.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The DOC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.66 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.13% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -4.75% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $16.76, the stock is -4.63% and -1.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -5.09% off its SMA200. DOC registered -6.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.39.

The stock witnessed a -9.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.21%, and is -5.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $3.40B and $417.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.34 and Fwd P/E is 48.57. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.25% and -19.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Physicians Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $106.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.60% in year-over-year returns.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Top Institutional Holders

412 institutions hold shares in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), with 1.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 85.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 202.56M, and float is at 201.01M with Short Float at 3.16%. Institutions hold 85.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.71 million shares valued at $386.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.68% of the DOC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.77 million shares valued at $261.72 million to account for 9.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 7.12 million shares representing 3.52% and valued at over $99.32 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 3.24% of the shares totaling 6.57 million with a market value of $91.54 million.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Stanton D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Anderson Stanton D. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $17.73 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6043.0 shares.

Physicians Realty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Thomas John T (President and CEO) bought a total of 6,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $15.79 per share for $99477.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the DOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Lucey John W. (Chief Acctg. & Admin Officer) acquired 3,145 shares at an average price of $15.97 for $50226.0. The insider now directly holds 92,699 shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC).

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -43.27% down over the past 12 months. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -19.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.6% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.17.