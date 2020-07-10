Why Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) is the topic of conversation today

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is -37.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $31.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGMS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.72 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.5% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -111.87% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $16.95, the stock is 7.57% and 13.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -14.07% off its SMA200. SGMS registered -17.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.16.

The stock witnessed a -11.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.93%, and is 3.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 9.66% over the month.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $3.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.20. Profit margin for the company is -8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 350.80% and -46.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scientific Games Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.7 with sales reaching $443.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -47.50% in year-over-year returns.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Top Institutional Holders

253 institutions hold shares in Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS), with 38.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.76% while institutional investors hold 102.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.00M, and float is at 55.89M with Short Float at 14.58%. Institutions hold 60.80% of the Float.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COTTLE BARRY L, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that COTTLE BARRY L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $10.34 per share for a total of $51700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Scientific Games Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Mooberry Derik (EVP & Grp Chief Exec, Gaming) sold a total of 9,921 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $27.15 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14416.0 shares of the SGMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, Mooberry Derik (EVP & Grp Chief Exec, Gaming) disposed off 32,954 shares at an average price of $28.19 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 14,416 shares of Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS).

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) that is trading 7.24% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.42% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.88.