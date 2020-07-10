Why should you buy stock in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) is -73.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $1.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.39 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.18% off the consensus price target high of $1.10 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.35, the stock is -7.23% and 2.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -52.72% off its SMA200. GTE registered -78.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3676 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5782.

The stock witnessed a -35.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.00%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.67% over the week and 10.25% over the month.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has around 362 employees, a market worth around $126.78M and $504.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.30% and -79.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $190.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.70% in year-over-year returns.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Top Institutional Holders

156 institutions hold shares in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), with 6.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.74% while institutional investors hold 75.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 366.98M, and float is at 360.49M with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 73.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GMT Capital Corp with over 84.29 million shares valued at $21.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.97% of the GTE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with 41.68 million shares valued at $10.45 million to account for 11.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Luminus Management, LLC which holds 14.46 million shares representing 3.94% and valued at over $3.62 million, while Moerus Capital Management, LLC holds 3.23% of the shares totaling 11.86 million with a market value of $2.97 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GMT CAPITAL CORP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GMT CAPITAL CORP sold 1,002,697 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $0.24 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83.49 million shares.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that West Lawrence (Vice President, Exploration) bought a total of 57,970 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $0.22 per share for $12753.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the GTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, GMT CAPITAL CORP (10% Owner) acquired 900,000 shares at an average price of $0.23 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 84,432,176 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -46.89% down over the past 12 months. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is -66.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -202.61% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.33.