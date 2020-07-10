Why should you buy stock in Sunrun Inc. (RUN)?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is 101.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.84 and a high of $28.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The RUN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.83 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.03% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -21.0% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $27.83, the stock is 34.53% and 56.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 75.98% off its SMA200. RUN registered 39.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.14.

The stock witnessed a 43.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 142.63%, and is 40.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $3.32B and $874.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 323.60 and Fwd P/E is 37.76. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 255.20% and -2.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.80%).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $191M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Top Institutional Holders

306 institutions hold shares in Sunrun Inc. (RUN), with 6.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.37% while institutional investors hold 101.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.22M, and float is at 113.86M with Short Float at 16.06%. Institutions hold 96.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 29.77 million shares valued at $300.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.74% of the RUN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.18 million shares valued at $163.45 million to account for 13.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.75 million shares representing 7.27% and valued at over $88.39 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 5.55% of the shares totaling 6.68 million with a market value of $67.47 million.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at Sunrun Inc. (RUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jurich Lynn Michelle, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Jurich Lynn Michelle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $26.08 per share for a total of $2.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.04 million shares.

Sunrun Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that Jurich Lynn Michelle (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 41,667 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $19.78 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.04 million shares of the RUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 19, Philpot Michelle (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 4,489 shares at an average price of $19.97 for $89645.0. The insider now directly holds 50,879 shares of Sunrun Inc. (RUN).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) that is -57.40% lower over the past 12 months. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is 39.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.71% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.74.