Will ObsEva SA (OBSV) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) is -26.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $11.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The OBSV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.79 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.44% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 32.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.72, the stock is -46.74% and -38.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -34.89% off its SMA200. OBSV registered -73.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9363 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5390.

The stock witnessed a -50.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.24%, and is -53.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.23% over the week and 11.02% over the month.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $140.28M and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 67.17% and -75.41% from its 52-week high.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ObsEva SA (OBSV) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ObsEva SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.50% year-over-year.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in ObsEva SA (OBSV), with 2.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.08% while institutional investors hold 55.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.73M, and float is at 27.40M with Short Float at 2.92%. Institutions hold 52.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 4.75 million shares valued at $11.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.16% of the OBSV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.59 million shares valued at $11.05 million to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 2.61 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $6.28 million, while Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd holds 3.03% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $3.78 million.

ObsEva SA (OBSV): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -11.83% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.55% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.86.