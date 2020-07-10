Will PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM) is 72.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $0.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.42, the stock is 3.19% and 29.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -3.52% at the moment leaves the stock 44.02% off its SMA200. PLM registered 4.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3556 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2876.

The stock witnessed a -8.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.25%, and is 1.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.91% over the week and 20.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 183.00% and -56.24% from its 52-week high.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PolyMet Mining Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.50% this year.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM), with 725.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.12% while institutional investors hold 3.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.01B, and float is at 284.07M with Short Float at 0.71%. Institutions hold 1.11% of the Float.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) that is trading -34.06% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.48% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.27.