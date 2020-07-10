Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) turns bearish with loss of 0.0 points

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) is 38.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $0.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0%.

At last check, trading at $0.24, the stock is -20.95% and -19.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 0.37% off its SMA200. ZN registered -33.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2971 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2491.

The stock witnessed a -33.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.54%, and is -14.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 96.00% and -57.70% from its 52-week high.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN), with 11.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.51% while institutional investors hold 3.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 173.37M, and float is at 162.57M with Short Float at 2.12%. Institutions hold 3.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.73 million shares valued at $0.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.03% of the ZN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.95 million shares valued at $0.17 million to account for 0.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.25 million shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $44684.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $41577.0.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN): Who are the competitors?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is -31.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.0% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.05.