A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)

Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE: SUP) is -44.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $4.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The SUP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.04 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 74.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.78, the stock is 2.89% and 16.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -12.75% at the moment leaves the stock -24.62% off its SMA200. SUP registered -30.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6639 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0637.

The stock witnessed a 9.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.83%, and is 22.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.87% over the week and 12.22% over the month.

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $42.49M and $1.32B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.78% and -60.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Superior Industries International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.46 with sales reaching $131.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -400.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.80% year-over-year.

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP), with 2.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.97% while institutional investors hold 55.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.24M, and float is at 23.50M with Short Float at 3.40%. Institutions hold 50.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.04 million shares valued at $2.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.96% of the SUP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is D.C. Capital Advisors, Ltd. with 1.2 million shares valued at $1.44 million to account for 4.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 0.81 million shares representing 3.17% and valued at over $0.97 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.14% of the shares totaling 0.8 million with a market value of $0.97 million.

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RICHSTONE ELLEN B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RICHSTONE ELLEN B bought 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $2.85 per share for a total of $51210.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39132.0 shares.

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is trading 5.43% up over the past 12 months. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) is -69.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.05% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.17.