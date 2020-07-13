Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is 14.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1008.87 and a high of $1541.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $1539.01 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 17.14% off its average median price target of $1575.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.55% off the consensus price target high of $1800.00 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are -25.8% lower than the price target low of $1237.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1556.15, the stock is 7.25% and 9.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 16.59% off its SMA200. GOOGL registered 34.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,443.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,359.12.

The stock witnessed a 5.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.55%, and is 4.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has around 123048 employees, a market worth around $1034.09B and $166.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.45 and Fwd P/E is 28.05. Profit margin for the company is 20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.25% and 0.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is a “Buy”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 35 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $8.03 with sales reaching $37.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.50% in year-over-year returns.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Top Institutional Holders

3,746 institutions hold shares in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), with 976.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 82.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 686.47M, and float is at 616.15M with Short Float at 0.50%. Institutions hold 82.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.55 million shares valued at $27.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.85% of the GOOGL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.1 million shares valued at $23.36 billion to account for 6.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.85 million shares representing 4.28% and valued at over $14.93 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 11.69 million with a market value of $13.58 billion.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Insider Activity

A total of 158 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 138 and purchases happening 20 times.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 51.56% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 90.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.33% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.