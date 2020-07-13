Amcor plc (AMCR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) is -3.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.80 and a high of $11.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMCR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.51 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.04%.

At last check, trading at $10.55, the stock is 2.89% and 7.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 9.01% off its SMA200. AMCR registered -5.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.55.

The stock witnessed a 7.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.74%, and is -0.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Amcor plc (AMCR) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $16.33B and $11.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.19 and Fwd P/E is 15.25. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.90% and -7.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Amcor plc (AMCR) Analyst Forecasts

Amcor plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $3.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.40% year-over-year.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Top Institutional Holders

613 institutions hold shares in Amcor plc (AMCR), with 2.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 32.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.59B, and float is at 1.57B with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 32.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 96.52 million shares valued at $783.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.02% of the AMCR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 87.86 million shares valued at $713.44 million to account for 5.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 58.79 million shares representing 3.67% and valued at over $477.37 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.34% of the shares totaling 21.57 million with a market value of $175.13 million.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roegner Eric V, the company’s President,Amcor Rigid Plastics. SEC filings show that Roegner Eric V bought 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $5.93 per share for a total of $9493.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1100.0 shares.

Amcor plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Roegner Eric V (President,Amcor Rigid Plastics) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $5.93 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70000.0 shares of the AMCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Wilson Ian (Executive Vice President) acquired 72,000 shares at an average price of $6.60 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 128,609 shares of Amcor plc (AMCR).