Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Volatility At 6.18%, Should You Add A Position?

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) is 43.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $6.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMRS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.43 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 52.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $4.31, the stock is 1.47% and 12.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -2.71% at the moment leaves the stock 27.02% off its SMA200. AMRS registered 43.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2455 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2002.

The stock witnessed a 9.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.35%, and is -7.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 7.65% over the month.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has around 561 employees, a market worth around $892.11M and $167.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 207.86% and -29.00% from its 52-week high.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amyris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $35.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.00% in year-over-year returns.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Top Institutional Holders

136 institutions hold shares in Amyris Inc. (AMRS), with 42.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.30% while institutional investors hold 44.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.07M, and float is at 116.30M with Short Float at 18.61%. Institutions hold 32.55% of the Float.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Amyris Inc. (AMRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kung Frank, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kung Frank bought 3,689,225 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $11.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.28 million shares.

Amyris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that DOERR L JOHN (Director) bought a total of 52,785 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $3.41 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53.26 million shares of the AMRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Melo John (President and CEO) disposed off 52,875 shares at an average price of $3.41 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 642,097 shares of Amyris Inc. (AMRS).

Amyris Inc. (AMRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is trading 30.11% up over the past 12 months. TOTAL S.A. (TOT) is -33.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.4% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.19.