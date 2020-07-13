Analysts suggest Twilio Inc. (TWLO) could spike 14.93% in a year

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is 144.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.06 and a high of $247.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The TWLO stock was last observed hovering at around $240.58 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.3%.

At last check, trading at $239.28, the stock is 8.47% and 22.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 87.27% off its SMA200. TWLO registered 66.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $211.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $139.56.

The stock witnessed a 18.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 152.34%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has around 3060 employees, a market worth around $34.35B and $1.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1449.28. Profit margin for the company is -28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 251.60% and -3.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twilio Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $367.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.70% in year-over-year returns.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Top Institutional Holders

757 institutions hold shares in Twilio Inc. (TWLO), with 673.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 97.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 139.23M, and float is at 127.85M with Short Float at 9.09%. Institutions hold 97.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.71 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.09% of the TWLO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 11.28 million shares valued at $1.01 billion to account for 8.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 9.11 million shares representing 7.08% and valued at over $815.45 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.78% of the shares totaling 7.44 million with a market value of $665.58 million.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

A total of 196 insider transactions have happened at Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 155 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shipchandler Khozema, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Shipchandler Khozema sold 3,225 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $237.85 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Twilio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that Hu George (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 18,487 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $211.65 per share for $3.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the TWLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Hu George (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 17,891 shares at an average price of $215.93 for $3.86 million. The insider now directly holds 151,961 shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -0.42% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 14.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.1% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.93.