Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is -56.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $23.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.82 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.1%.

At last check, trading at $7.92, the stock is 10.10% and 33.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -31.75% off its SMA200. GOL registered -63.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.13.

The stock witnessed a -3.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.12%, and is 11.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has around 16345 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $2.58B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 328.11% and -66.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.30%).

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Analyst Forecasts

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.71 with sales reaching $138.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -82.70% in year-over-year returns.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Top Institutional Holders

101 institutions hold shares in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL), with institutional investors hold 19.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 177.84M, and float is at 79.60M with Short Float at 5.88%. Institutions hold 19.30% of the Float.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -54.97% down over the past 12 months. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is -50.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.85% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.44.