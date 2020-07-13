BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) turns bearish with loss of -0.22 points

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is -18.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.00 and a high of $46.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The BWA stock was last observed hovering at around $35.51 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.42% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -60.41% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $35.29, the stock is 2.81% and 9.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 1.16% off its SMA200. BWA registered -9.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.92.

The stock witnessed a -0.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.96%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $7.13B and $9.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.26 and Fwd P/E is 11.01. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.59% and -24.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BorgWarner Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51 with sales reaching $1.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -52.20% in year-over-year returns.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Top Institutional Holders

765 institutions hold shares in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.51% while institutional investors hold 96.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 205.70M, and float is at 205.48M with Short Float at 9.36%. Institutions hold 96.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.66 million shares valued at $576.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.41% of the BWA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.29 million shares valued at $372.55 million to account for 7.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc which holds 12.09 million shares representing 5.83% and valued at over $294.55 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 9.07 million with a market value of $221.16 million.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ericson Brady D, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Ericson Brady D sold 10,279 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $37.55 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25613.0 shares.

BorgWarner Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Fadool Joseph F. (Vice President) sold a total of 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $37.36 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the BWA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, McGill Thomas J. (VP & Controller) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $33.15 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 30,922 shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA).

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) that is trading -64.02% down over the past 12 months. Visteon Corporation (VC) is 26.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.91% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.97.