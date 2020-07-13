Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) – The 20.78% Upside Potential Remains

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) is 242.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $5.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The BWEN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.68 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.06%.

At last check, trading at $4.62, the stock is 22.45% and 60.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -18.66% at the moment leaves the stock 139.19% off its SMA200. BWEN registered 158.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 220.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4045 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0866.

The stock witnessed a 77.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 248.47%, and is 56.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.61% over the week and 10.57% over the month.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) has around 521 employees, a market worth around $88.38M and $185.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.37. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 312.50% and -18.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Analyst Forecasts

Broadwind Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $48.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Broadwind Inc. (BWEN), with 2.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.12% while institutional investors hold 54.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.60M, and float is at 14.12M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 46.18% of the Float.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by REILAND DAVID P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that REILAND DAVID P bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $1.30 per share for a total of $13000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Broadwind Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Bonfigt Jason Lee (VP, CFO and Treasurer) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $1.84 per share for $4595.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71824.0 shares of the BWEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, REILAND DAVID P (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.85 for $18500.0. The insider now directly holds 96,326 shares of Broadwind Inc. (BWEN).

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Woodward Inc. (WWD) that is trading -34.70% down over the past 12 months. American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is -2.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.92% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 21730.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.