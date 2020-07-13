Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) is -38.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.18 and a high of $17.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHNG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.05 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.07%.

At last check, trading at $10.12, the stock is -9.92% and -12.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -20.83% off its SMA200. CHNG registered -32.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.59.

The stock witnessed a -15.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.19%, and is -7.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $3.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.82 and Fwd P/E is 7.68. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.70% and -42.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Analyst Forecasts

Change Healthcare Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $654.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.50% in year-over-year returns.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Top Institutional Holders

228 institutions hold shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), with 543.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 58.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 323.75M, and float is at 287.05M with Short Float at 6.76%. Institutions hold 58.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 59.62 million shares valued at $595.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.64% of the CHNG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.44 million shares valued at $214.16 million to account for 7.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hellman & Friedman LLC which holds 15.13 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $151.16 million, while Clarkston Capital Partners LLC holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 15.0 million with a market value of $149.85 million.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eliasson Fredrik J, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Eliasson Fredrik J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.