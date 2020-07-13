Check out this: Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is on the verge of a huge rally

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is 45.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $5.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The HIMX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.88 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.17%.

At last check, trading at $4.05, the stock is 12.92% and 20.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 4.38% at the moment leaves the stock 29.20% off its SMA200. HIMX registered 15.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4303 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4904.

The stock witnessed a 16.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.76%, and is -6.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.86% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has around 1975 employees, a market worth around $680.09M and $693.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.71. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.24% and -20.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Analyst Forecasts

Himax Technologies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $179M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -284.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.90% in year-over-year returns.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), with 52.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.34% while institutional investors hold 11.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 172.18M, and float is at 123.51M with Short Float at 2.43%. Institutions hold 8.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.36 million shares valued at $14.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.11% of the HIMX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.33 million shares valued at $9.13 million to account for 1.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 1.85 million shares representing 1.07% and valued at over $5.06 million, while Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.61% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $2.89 million.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) that is trading 4.47% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.07% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.63.