Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 7.03% Change This Year

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is 7.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.49 and a high of $77.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The CL stock was last observed hovering at around $73.68 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.07%.

At last check, trading at $73.75, the stock is 0.82% and 3.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 5.23% off its SMA200. CL registered -0.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.87.

The stock witnessed a -0.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.39%, and is 0.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has around 34300 employees, a market worth around $62.80B and $15.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.11 and Fwd P/E is 24.12. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.10% and -4.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.80%).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colgate-Palmolive Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $3.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Top Institutional Holders

1,975 institutions hold shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 81.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 856.90M, and float is at 854.54M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 80.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 79.96 million shares valued at $5.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.34% of the CL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 58.82 million shares valued at $3.9 billion to account for 6.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 55.95 million shares representing 6.53% and valued at over $3.71 billion, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 35.13 million with a market value of $2.33 billion.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POLK MICHAEL B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that POLK MICHAEL B sold 3,115 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $68.08 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17507.0 shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that COOK IAN M (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 17,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $65.84 per share for $1.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.84 million shares of the CL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, COOK IAN M (Executive Chairman) disposed off 1,750 shares at an average price of $68.02 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 860,015 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is trading 4.24% up over the past 12 months. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is 10.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.27% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.76.