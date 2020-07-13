Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is -62.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $19.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The DBI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.95 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.45% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -5.09% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $5.78, the stock is -12.80% and -10.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -50.97% off its SMA200. DBI registered -67.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.48.

The stock witnessed a -24.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.38%, and is -11.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.00% over the week and 10.05% over the month.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $418.23M and $3.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.65. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.12% and -69.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Designer Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.86 with sales reaching $595.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 653.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.40% year-over-year.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Top Institutional Holders

285 institutions hold shares in Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), with 5.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.73% while institutional investors hold 114.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.91M, and float is at 59.42M with Short Float at 10.98%. Institutions hold 105.34% of the Float.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rawlins Roger, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Rawlins Roger bought 52,265 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $2.88 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Designer Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Poff Jared A. (EVP & CFO) bought a total of 33,853 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $2.94 per share for $99582.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48611.0 shares of the DBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, SCHOTTENSTEIN JAY L (Executive Chairman) acquired 281,891 shares at an average price of $3.07 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 533,782 shares of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI).