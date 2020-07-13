Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) – The 42.2% Upside Potential Remains

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) is 193.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $7.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The DGLY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 42.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.89, the stock is -19.99% and 20.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 104.67% off its SMA200. DGLY registered 105.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 183.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2152 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5146.

The stock witnessed a -44.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 249.63%, and is -9.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.85% over the week and 15.26% over the month.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $79.50M and $10.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -88.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 352.07% and -59.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-301.60%).

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Ally Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $2.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY), with 4.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.15% while institutional investors hold 5.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.89M, and float is at 13.88M with Short Float at 14.03%. Institutions hold 3.99% of the Float.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Heckman Thomas J, the company’s CFO, Treasurer & Secretary. SEC filings show that Heckman Thomas J sold 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $7.04 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) that is trading 42.43% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 52.32% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.