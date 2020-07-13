Dissecting HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) top performing stock: Get the Stats

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is -34.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.38 and a high of $151.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The HCA stock was last observed hovering at around $96.72 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.26%.

At last check, trading at $96.46, the stock is -1.24% and -6.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -20.69% off its SMA200. HCA registered -30.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $116.53.

The stock witnessed a -12.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.49%, and is -1.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has around 210000 employees, a market worth around $31.85B and $51.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.87. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.23% and -36.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Analyst Forecasts

HCA Healthcare Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43 with sales reaching $9.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.60% in year-over-year returns.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Top Institutional Holders

1,058 institutions hold shares in HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), with 73.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.78% while institutional investors hold 92.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 338.24M, and float is at 264.14M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 72.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 22.73 million shares valued at $2.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.73% of the HCA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.41 million shares valued at $1.92 billion to account for 6.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.19 million shares representing 6.27% and valued at over $1.9 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.68% of the shares totaling 19.17 million with a market value of $1.72 billion.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foster Jon M, the company’s Group President. SEC filings show that Foster Jon M sold 24,220 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $100.19 per share for a total of $2.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40203.0 shares.

HCA Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Paslick P. Martin (SVP and CIO) sold a total of 5,167 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $150.00 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5696.0 shares of the HCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Reiner Deborah M (SVP – Mktg. & Communications) disposed off 2,050 shares at an average price of $150.12 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 5,484 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading 27.39% up over the past 12 months. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is -31.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.67% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.7.