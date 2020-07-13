Etsy Inc. (ETSY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is 151.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.95 and a high of $115.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The ETSY stock was last observed hovering at around $111.29 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.23% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.45% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -161.67% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $112.52, the stock is 11.94% and 30.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 91.63% off its SMA200. ETSY registered 71.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 139.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.63.

The stock witnessed a 39.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 107.32%, and is 0.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has around 1276 employees, a market worth around $13.59B and $877.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 188.63 and Fwd P/E is 82.74. Distance from 52-week low is 275.69% and -2.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Etsy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $326.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 80.10% in year-over-year returns.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Top Institutional Holders

495 institutions hold shares in Etsy Inc. (ETSY), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.94% while institutional investors hold 100.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.14M, and float is at 117.84M with Short Float at 5.80%. Institutions hold 99.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.44 million shares valued at $439.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.64% of the ETSY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.71 million shares valued at $411.77 million to account for 9.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 8.0 million shares representing 6.74% and valued at over $307.67 million, while FIL LTD holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 4.44 million with a market value of $170.5 million.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Insider Activity

A total of 226 insider transactions have happened at Etsy Inc. (ETSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 143 and purchases happening 83 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCOTT RYAN M., the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that SCOTT RYAN M. sold 1,199 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $113.73 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1198.0 shares.

Etsy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 06 that Buckley Merilee (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 769 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 06 and was made at $113.76 per share for $87480.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ETSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 02, SCOTT RYAN M. (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 9,842 shares at an average price of $110.79 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 2,397 shares of Etsy Inc. (ETSY).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is trading 49.67% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.01% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.93.