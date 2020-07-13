EURN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Euronav NV (EURN) Now

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is -27.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.21 and a high of $13.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The EURN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.06 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.08%.

At last check, trading at $8.98, the stock is 5.61% and -4.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -13.16% off its SMA200. EURN registered -1.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.11.

The stock witnessed a -10.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.21%, and is 11.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Euronav NV (EURN) has around 2910 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.13 and Fwd P/E is 7.81. Distance from 52-week low is 24.62% and -31.98% from its 52-week high.

Euronav NV (EURN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Euronav NV (EURN) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Euronav NV quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.19 with sales reaching $386.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 463.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 128.30% in year-over-year returns.

Euronav NV (EURN) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in Euronav NV (EURN), with 20.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.69% while institutional investors hold 55.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 215.08M, and float is at 184.52M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 49.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is M&G Investment Management Ltd with over 11.0 million shares valued at $124.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.00% of the EURN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Marshall Wace Asia Ltd with 5.18 million shares valued at $58.47 million to account for 2.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.89 million shares representing 2.22% and valued at over $55.15 million, while Norges Bank Investment Management holds 2.06% of the shares totaling 4.53 million with a market value of $56.78 million.