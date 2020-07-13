Geron Corporation (GERN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is 58.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The GERN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.05%.

At last check, trading at $2.10, the stock is 5.94% and 21.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -2.17% at the moment leaves the stock 48.64% off its SMA200. GERN registered 64.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8458 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4023.

The stock witnessed a 18.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.69%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 8.63% over the month.

Geron Corporation (GERN) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $664.20M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 180.45% and -12.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.60%).

Geron Corporation (GERN) Analyst Forecasts

Geron Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $60k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -45.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.60% in year-over-year returns.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Top Institutional Holders

147 institutions hold shares in Geron Corporation (GERN), with 827.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 31.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.22M, and float is at 183.99M with Short Float at 14.58%. Institutions hold 31.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.67 million shares valued at $18.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.71% of the GERN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 13.41 million shares valued at $15.95 million to account for 6.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 10.37 million shares representing 5.10% and valued at over $12.34 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.84% of the shares totaling 3.73 million with a market value of $4.44 million.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Geron Corporation (GERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by O’Farrell Elizabeth G., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that O’Farrell Elizabeth G. bought 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $1.34 per share for a total of $2948.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2200.0 shares.

Geron Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that O’Farrell Elizabeth G. (Director) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $1.35 per share for $1080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 800.0 shares of the GERN stock.

Geron Corporation (GERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) that is trading 49.82% up over the past 12 months. Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) is 30.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.27% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.73.