Here are the top Institutional holders of Centene Corporation (CNC) shares

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is -0.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.62 and a high of $74.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNC stock was last observed hovering at around $62.84 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.13%.

At last check, trading at $63.97, the stock is 0.44% and -1.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 6.91% off its SMA200. CNC registered 18.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.03.

The stock witnessed a -2.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.39%, and is -5.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Centene Corporation (CNC) has around 56600 employees, a market worth around $36.66B and $82.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.67 and Fwd P/E is 10.86. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.68% and -14.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Centene Corporation (CNC) Analyst Forecasts

Centene Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.39 with sales reaching $27.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 50.40% in year-over-year returns.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Top Institutional Holders

1,026 institutions hold shares in Centene Corporation (CNC), with 11M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.90% while institutional investors hold 82.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 579.13M, and float is at 567.84M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 81.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 65.78 million shares valued at $3.91 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.36% of the CNC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 50.93 million shares valued at $3.03 billion to account for 8.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 44.35 million shares representing 7.66% and valued at over $2.64 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 6.76% of the shares totaling 39.18 million with a market value of $2.33 billion.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Centene Corporation (CNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thompson Tommy G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thompson Tommy G sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $64.13 per share for a total of $96195.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Centene Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that AYALA ORLANDO (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $63.87 per share for $1.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the CNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 19, GEPHARDT Richard A (Director) disposed off 14,749 shares at an average price of $65.28 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 60,262 shares of Centene Corporation (CNC).

Centene Corporation (CNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading 36.19% up over the past 12 months. Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) is -24.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.69% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.06.