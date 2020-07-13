Here are the top Institutional holders of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is -12.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.51 and a high of $82.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The EW stock was last observed hovering at around $67.82 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $83.42 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.47% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -31.5% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $68.38, the stock is -0.80% and -3.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -7.09% off its SMA200. EW registered 4.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.63.

The stock witnessed a -7.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.56%, and is -1.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has around 13900 employees, a market worth around $42.30B and $4.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.87 and Fwd P/E is 31.77. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.76% and -17.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Analyst Forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $789.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.40% in year-over-year returns.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Top Institutional Holders

1,459 institutions hold shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), with 4.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 89.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 624.61M, and float is at 615.48M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 89.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 55.98 million shares valued at $3.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 27.10% of the EW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 50.03 million shares valued at $3.15 billion to account for 24.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 27.0 million shares representing 13.07% and valued at over $1.7 billion, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 9.51% of the shares totaling 19.65 million with a market value of $1.24 billion.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider Activity

A total of 150 insider transactions have happened at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 96 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOBO DONALD E JR, the company’s CVP,Strategy/Corp Development. SEC filings show that BOBO DONALD E JR sold 13,074 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 10 at a price of $67.46 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72832.0 shares.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 10 that WANG HUIMIN (CVP, Japan & Intercontinental) sold a total of 11,649 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 10 and was made at $67.46 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93792.0 shares of the EW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 09, MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 68,550 shares at an average price of $68.22 for $4.68 million. The insider now directly holds 241,220 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is trading -19.72% down over the past 12 months. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -9.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.93% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.16.