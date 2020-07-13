Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is -47.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.71 and a high of $32.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNQ stock was last observed hovering at around $16.88 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $22.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.86% off the consensus price target high of $33.24 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -35.78% lower than the price target low of $12.52 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $17.00, the stock is -1.67% and -4.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -25.26% off its SMA200. CNQ registered -38.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.56.

The stock witnessed a -17.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.60%, and is -4.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has around 10180 employees, a market worth around $19.16B and $16.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.65 and Fwd P/E is 157.76. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.35% and -48.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $3.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.40% in year-over-year returns.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Top Institutional Holders

604 institutions hold shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), with 25.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.20% while institutional investors hold 77.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.18B, and float is at 1.16B with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 75.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 134.66 million shares valued at $1.82 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.40% of the CNQ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 69.17 million shares valued at $937.31 million to account for 5.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 52.03 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $705.05 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.25% of the shares totaling 38.42 million with a market value of $520.56 million.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is trading -33.07% down over the past 12 months. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is -66.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.06% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.58.