Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is -50.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.75 and a high of $36.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The SEAS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.69 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.29%.

At last check, trading at $15.40, the stock is -2.77% and -5.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -34.28% off its SMA200. SEAS registered -52.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.05.

The stock witnessed a -15.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.41%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 8.34% over the month.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.39 and Fwd P/E is 46.42. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.15% and -58.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Analyst Forecasts

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.76 with sales reaching $68.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -52.40% year-over-year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Top Institutional Holders

262 institutions hold shares in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS), with 712.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.91% while institutional investors hold 107.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.21M, and float is at 49.76M with Short Float at 13.75%. Institutions hold 106.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hill Path Capital, LP with over 27.21 million shares valued at $299.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 34.78% of the SEAS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.4 million shares valued at $70.49 million to account for 8.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC which holds 6.21 million shares representing 7.93% and valued at over $68.39 million, while HG Vora Capital Management, LLC holds 6.71% of the shares totaling 5.25 million with a market value of $57.85 million.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swanson Marc. SEC filings show that Swanson Marc sold 8,107 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $12.89 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Taylor George Anthony sold a total of 16,271 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $20.81 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SEAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Taylor George Anthony disposed off 9,732 shares at an average price of $23.63 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 159,165 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS).

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -16.87% down over the past 12 months. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is -62.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.98% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.29.