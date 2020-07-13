Here is a breakdown of the Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) stock performance

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) is 3.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $3.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The DYNT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.86 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 32.31% higher than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.88, the stock is -1.91% and 9.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 2.30% at the moment leaves the stock -2.80% off its SMA200. DYNT registered -53.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8358 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9351.

The stock witnessed a -12.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.28%, and is -5.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.16% over the week and 13.10% over the month.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) has around 269 employees, a market worth around $11.40M and $60.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.61% and -76.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynatronics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $7.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -50.20% in year-over-year returns.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT), with 4.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.03% while institutional investors hold 8.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.17M, and float is at 8.90M with Short Float at 3.28%. Institutions hold 6.20% of the Float.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanger Inc. (HNGR) that is trading -8.86% down over the past 12 months. Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) is -11.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.03% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.