InspireMD Inc. (NSPR): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:NSPR Stock Is Going Next

InspireMD Inc. (AMEX: NSPR) is -56.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $5.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The NSPR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.46, the stock is -6.51% and -28.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -48.41% off its SMA200. NSPR registered -86.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5542 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8061.

The stock witnessed a -32.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.53%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.39% over the week and 10.45% over the month.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $7.40M and $4.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.15% and -91.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-182.20%).

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InspireMD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $200k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -54.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -85.20% in year-over-year returns.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in InspireMD Inc. (NSPR), with 475.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.95% while institutional investors hold 11.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.62M, and float is at 3.97M with Short Float at 42.68%. Institutions hold 10.24% of the Float.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Slosman Marvin, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Slosman Marvin bought 55,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $0.45 per share for a total of $24998.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

InspireMD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Kester Thomas J (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $0.42 per share for $20750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52600.0 shares of the NSPR stock.