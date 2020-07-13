Is US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) a good stock to buy now?

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is -52.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.32 and a high of $43.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The USFD stock was last observed hovering at around $20.03 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.19%.

At last check, trading at $19.84, the stock is -0.09% and 0.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -35.50% off its SMA200. USFD registered -45.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.37.

The stock witnessed a -4.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.04%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $26.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.40 and Fwd P/E is 13.90. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.46% and -53.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

US Foods Holding Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $4.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.20% in year-over-year returns.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Top Institutional Holders

449 institutions hold shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), with 2.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 96.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 219.00M, and float is at 218.16M with Short Float at 2.89%. Institutions hold 95.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 21.53 million shares valued at $381.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.78% of the USFD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.61 million shares valued at $364.92 million to account for 9.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD which holds 17.02 million shares representing 7.73% and valued at over $301.39 million, while Eminence Capital, LP holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 10.89 million with a market value of $192.8 million.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pforzheimer Carl Andrew, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pforzheimer Carl Andrew bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $21.09 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21997.0 shares.

US Foods Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Locascio Dirk J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 26,940 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $40.57 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39894.0 shares of the USFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Satriano Pietro (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 184,666 shares at an average price of $39.23 for $7.24 million. The insider now directly holds 265,815 shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landec Corporation (LNDC) that is trading -22.84% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.8% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.3.