Jabil Inc. (JBL) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 21.93% Upside

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is -24.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.63 and a high of $44.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The JBL stock was last observed hovering at around $31.31 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.48% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.93% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.64% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $32.79, the stock is 2.73% and 7.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 4.73% at the moment leaves the stock -3.44% off its SMA200. JBL registered 3.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.05.

The stock witnessed a -3.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.55%, and is -0.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $4.60B and $26.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 134.38 and Fwd P/E is 8.79. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.99% and -25.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jabil Inc. (JBL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jabil Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $6.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Top Institutional Holders

512 institutions hold shares in Jabil Inc. (JBL), with 12.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.57% while institutional investors hold 100.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.72M, and float is at 137.66M with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 91.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.08 million shares valued at $395.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.68% of the JBL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 15.05 million shares valued at $369.81 million to account for 9.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.66 million shares representing 9.07% and valued at over $335.69 million, while Texas Yale Capital Corp. holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 8.54 million with a market value of $210.01 million.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Jabil Inc. (JBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RYAN COURTNEY J, the company’s EVP, Corp Dev, Chief of Staff. SEC filings show that RYAN COURTNEY J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $32.79 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Jabil Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that MONDELLO MARK T (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $40.03 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.93 million shares of the JBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, RYAN COURTNEY J (EVP, Corp Dev, Chief of Staff) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $40.03 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 279,047 shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL).

Jabil Inc. (JBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading 27.69% up over the past 12 months. IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) is 46.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.32% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.56.