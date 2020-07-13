Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:KL Stock Is Going Next

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) is 3.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.02 and a high of $51.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The KL stock was last observed hovering at around $45.81 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.79% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -11.51% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $45.72, the stock is 13.16% and 14.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 13.80% off its SMA200. KL registered 7.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.15.

The stock witnessed a 16.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.75%, and is 9.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.74. Distance from 52-week low is 153.68% and -10.48% from its 52-week high.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Top Institutional Holders

543 institutions hold shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL), with 10.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.78% while institutional investors hold 54.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 277.24M, and float is at 277.11M with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 51.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.12 million shares valued at $625.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.62% of the KL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 12.93 million shares valued at $382.77 million to account for 4.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 9.26 million shares representing 3.34% and valued at over $273.96 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.88% of the shares totaling 7.99 million with a market value of $236.53 million.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) that is trading -19.60% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.69% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.88.