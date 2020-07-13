NantKwest Inc. (NK) on Track to Reach $10.75 in a Year

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) is 264.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $15.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The NK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.80 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $10.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -288.29% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $13.59, the stock is 24.73% and 78.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 212.24% off its SMA200. NK registered 1143.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 296.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.68.

The stock witnessed a 122.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 361.54%, and is 15.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.01% over the week and 15.50% over the month.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) has around 153 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $0.06M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1206.73% and -11.40% from its 52-week high.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NantKwest Inc. (NK) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NantKwest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $10k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.20% year-over-year.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) Top Institutional Holders

64 institutions hold shares in NantKwest Inc. (NK), with 70.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.73% while institutional investors hold 21.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.47M, and float is at 33.78M with Short Float at 16.03%. Institutions hold 5.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.69 million shares valued at $4.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.72% of the NK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.39 million shares valued at $4.01 million to account for 1.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.68 million shares representing 0.69% and valued at over $1.95 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.37% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $1.04 million.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at NantKwest Inc. (NK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simon Barry J. SEC filings show that Simon Barry J. sold 39,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $13.14 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.17 million shares.

NantKwest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that Simon Barry J. sold a total of 9 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $13.00 per share for $117.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.17 million shares of the NK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, SOON-SHIONG PATRICK (Chairman and CEO) acquired 3,710,000 shares at an average price of $12.12 for $44.97 million. The insider now directly holds 23,750,750 shares of NantKwest Inc. (NK).

NantKwest Inc. (NK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) that is trading 215.26% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.48% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.49.