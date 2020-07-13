New Big Money Means Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is -29.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.31 and a high of $40.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The HOG stock was last observed hovering at around $26.40 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.31% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -47.39% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $26.53, the stock is 7.93% and 13.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -10.73% off its SMA200. HOG registered -26.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.26.

The stock witnessed a 2.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.94%, and is 12.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $3.94B and $5.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.38 and Fwd P/E is 11.18. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.42% and -35.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harley-Davidson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $829.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.10% in year-over-year returns.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Top Institutional Holders

674 institutions hold shares in Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG), with 572.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 100.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.00M, and float is at 152.30M with Short Float at 11.14%. Institutions hold 100.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.67 million shares valued at $334.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.53% of the HOG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.6 million shares valued at $276.34 million to account for 9.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 13.85 million shares representing 9.04% and valued at over $262.11 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 6.99% of the shares totaling 10.71 million with a market value of $202.72 million.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ZEITZ JOCHEN, the company’s Chairman and Acting President. SEC filings show that ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 51,020 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $19.52 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Harley-Davidson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Olin John A (SVP & CFO) bought a total of 13,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $19.02 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82557.0 shares of the HOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, ZEITZ JOCHEN (Chairman and Acting President) acquired 97,850 shares at an average price of $21.26 for $2.08 million. The insider now directly holds 97,850 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG).

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) that is -3.73% lower over the past 12 months. Polaris Inc. (PII) is 12.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.67% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.02.