New Big Money Means KB Home (KBH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is -10.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.82 and a high of $40.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The KBH stock was last observed hovering at around $30.53 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.23%.

At last check, trading at $30.30, the stock is -3.40% and -0.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -3.36% off its SMA200. KBH registered 18.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.88.

The stock witnessed a -9.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.27%, and is 3.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

KB Home (KBH) has around 2140 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $4.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.46 and Fwd P/E is 9.37. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 208.55% and -25.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

KB Home (KBH) Analyst Forecasts

KB Home quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $856.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.20% in year-over-year returns.

KB Home (KBH) Top Institutional Holders

382 institutions hold shares in KB Home (KBH), with 9.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.98% while institutional investors hold 102.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.49M, and float is at 73.12M with Short Float at 4.75%. Institutions hold 91.48% of the Float.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at KB Home (KBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Woram Brian J, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Woram Brian J sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $39.62 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

KB Home disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that HOLLINGER WILLIAM R (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 125,844 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $39.17 per share for $4.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the KBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, MEZGER JEFFREY T (President and CEO) disposed off 224,951 shares at an average price of $39.01 for $8.78 million. The insider now directly holds 873,275 shares of KB Home (KBH).

KB Home (KBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 15.26% up over the past 12 months. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 32.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.22% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.65.