Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 95.14% Upside

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) is -25.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.31 and a high of $37.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTNX stock was last observed hovering at around $23.34 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.28%.

At last check, trading at $23.06, the stock is -0.65% and 1.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -11.43% off its SMA200. NTNX registered -13.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.55.

The stock witnessed a -2.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.75%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has around 6230 employees, a market worth around $4.71B and $1.28B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -68.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.88% and -39.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.90%).

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nutanix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67 with sales reaching $320.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -176.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Top Institutional Holders

369 institutions hold shares in Nutanix Inc. (NTNX), with 2.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.33% while institutional investors hold 76.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 196.37M, and float is at 182.01M with Short Float at 5.74%. Institutions hold 75.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 26.9 million shares valued at $425.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.98% of the NTNX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.9 million shares valued at $251.25 million to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Generation Investment Management LLP which holds 14.02 million shares representing 7.81% and valued at over $221.51 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 6.50% of the shares totaling 11.68 million with a market value of $184.47 million.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pandey Dheeraj, the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Pandey Dheeraj sold 6,576 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $23.12 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52734.0 shares.

Nutanix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Sangster David (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 9,716 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $23.12 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64279.0 shares of the NTNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Wall Tyler (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 8,219 shares at an average price of $23.12 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 62,795 shares of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX).

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -12.90% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.57% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.55.